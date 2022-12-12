His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received, at a working dinner in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Subramaniam Jai Shankar, Minister of External Affairs of the friendly Republic of India.
During the meeting, they discussed the historical relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of India, and ways to enhance prospects for bilateral cooperation in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries and support their development goals.
The two sides also discussed joint cooperation in all fields, including health, technology and digital, as well as economic and trade, especially in light of the comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries that was signed in 2022.
His Highness and His Excellency Dr. Subramaniam Jai Shankar reviewed a number of issues of common concern, in addition to developments at the regional and international levels, and exchanged views on them. The meeting also discussed the vision of the Republic of India during its presidency of the Group of Twenty, and the participation of the UAE as a guest country in the work of the group. His Highness invited the Republic of India to the UAE as a guest country.
In this regard, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reaffirmed the UAE’s support for India’s presidency of the G20… praising its ambitious aspirations during its presidency of the G20, which include achieving remarkable development in a number of important areas such as climate change, health, agriculture and education. In addition to promoting women’s empowerment, the two ministers reviewed the UAE’s participation in the work of the Group of Twenty, headed by the Republic of India, as well as ways to enhance the participation of the private sector in the two countries in the work of the group, based on its important role in supporting sustainable development efforts at various levels.
His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed in this regard the importance of strengthening international cooperation to stimulate global economic growth and keenness to enhance the participation of the private sector in the work of the group, as an affirmation of the growing role of this sector in supporting the development goals agenda of the two countries. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency the Indian Foreign Minister discussed ways to enhance Emirati-Indian cooperation at the level of multilateral groups and organizations, whether existing partnerships such as the I2U2 group or future cooperation opportunities with the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and their constructive strategic partnership, which enjoys the support and care of their leadership and achieves year after year qualitative achievements that support the development plans in both countries.
His Highness added that the Emirati-Indian relations are heading towards broader horizons of fruitful cooperation, which aims to create promising opportunities for development and economic prosperity in the two countries, and is an important tributary for the global efforts made to achieve sustainable growth in various sectors. He stressed the importance of these bilateral meetings in enhancing the work of the Group of Twenty and supporting its ambitious goals to enhance economic and development cooperation at various levels.
