His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received His Excellency Abdullah Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali.

During the meeting, which was held today in Abu Dhabi, they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Mali, and ways to enhance them in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries..

The two sides also reviewed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in a number of fields, including development and economic.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Abdullah Diop and the accompanying delegation, praising the distinguished relations between the two countries..

His Highness also expressed his wishes for stability, progress and prosperity for the friendly Republic of Mali and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Abdoulaye Diop discussed a number of issues of interest to both countries, in addition to developments on the regional and international arenas and developments in the region..

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs..