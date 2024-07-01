Men and women remembered the strangest compliments they received from partners or strangers during their lives. With their experience they shared in the AskReddit section of the Reddit forum.

Many users said they often heard bad compliments about their eye color – some of which were more like insults.

“Your eyes are the most beautiful shade of dog poop.” AndrewKyleSmithReddit user

In college I dated a girl who told me my blue eyes were the color of chlorine in a swimming pool. Viscount61Reddit user

One man also recalled a discouraging compliment from a senior colleague in the office.

She said, “I watched you walk to work this morning – you have a healthy gait.” ekimliveReddit user

A young doctor complained about a compliment from a patient that upset him.

“You look young for a doctor. How old are you, 45?” I was 26 sfynerdReddit user

