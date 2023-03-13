Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise preparations for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), announced the first activities of the “Road to COP28” organized by it. Presiding over the conference and led by the youth, and it will be held in Dubai Expo City on March 15th. In this regard, His Highness said: “The UAE adopts a future vision centered on the people, by focusing on climate action. As the host country of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), it allocates significant resources at all levels of government, and leads a transparent and innovative climate process that includes all, all key stakeholders and communities – particularly youth – to contribute to the inclusion of practical solutions in the agenda Conference”.

This event is an important station for youth and society in the process of raising awareness and mobilizing efforts towards the COP28 Conference, as the “road to COP28” is in line with the conference’s endeavor to promote and accelerate global climate action through the cooperation of all stakeholders and all segments of society in order to achieve the pledges made by the world. the same for future generations. The event will be held on March 15, and is divided into three programs, starting with the morning program of interactive workshops, which aim to inspire, educate and empower students between the ages of 7 and 15 years to understand and deal with the topic of climate change in cooperation with the Expo School Programs, followed by a dedicated afternoon program For youth, through youth circles, discussions, workshops, sustainability initiatives, and performances organized by the event’s partners, including the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Arab Youth Center. for the next Conference of the Parties hosted by the UAE. The event will focus on four strategic axes, namely participation, action, expression, and education. It will also witness the launch of initiatives to support youth participation in the United Nations climate efforts, and to enhance the presence and efforts of bodies serving youth in the global climate action system. The “Road to COP28” event sheds light on the priorities of the COP28 Conference of the Parties and the principles on which it is based, through a diverse program of interactive activities with the participation of more than 3,000 people, including youth joining the national service, youth climate activists, people of determination, senior citizens, and others. A number of senior government officials and ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries to the UAE will also attend the event, in addition to the COP28 leadership team.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, Vice-Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparation work for the conference, said: “In line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, we are keen to empower youth and stimulate their active participation in all sectors in the belief Their energies and capabilities, and we are all confident that today’s youth will be the leaders of climate action in the future. There is no doubt that the younger generation has a pivotal role in the success of COP28, and we are keen to benefit from their views, visions and skills for their importance in promoting climate action.

This youth-led event, with the support of Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development and Youth Climate Pioneer, represents an important platform for the voices of young people from all over the world to be heard, engaged and interacted with.” His Excellency added: “This event confirms our commitment to make COP28 a successful and inclusive conference that includes everyone, and we extend an open invitation to the government and private sectors as well as to all segments and members of society, especially youth, to participate actively and effectively in the UAE’s preparations to welcome the world in COP28.”

For her part, Her Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that climate and environmental action in the UAE is an institutional and societal commitment, especially with the country’s leadership declaring 2023 the year of sustainability.

Her Excellency affirmed that the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is an opportunity for everyone to participate in promoting environmental awareness, climate action and strategic partnerships in order to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development and climate pioneer for youth at COP28, emphasized that building youth capacities and raising awareness of climate issues enhance the pivotal role of youth in global climate action, and build a new path to bring about the desired transformations, calling on youth to achieve change by adopting a culture of flexibility. Innovating solutions and seizing opportunities, indicating that the UAE’s creation of a youth-leading role for climate establishes a sustainable impact for the “COP28” conference and ensures the continuity of the youth’s leadership role in future international climate conferences and events and in environmentally friendly practices.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of the Dubai Expo City Authority, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai was one of the most sustainable courses in the history of this global event, and the first World Expo to offer a program dedicated to students. We have gathered the world in the United Arab Emirates and welcomed individuals, communities and institutions with the aim of connecting minds to create a better future for people and the planet. This legacy continues in Dubai Expo City, the sustainable city, the educational destination and the meeting place for change makers, which will host the COP28 Conference of the Parties to contribute to the process of human progress and achieve leadership in the field of sustainability. Her Excellency added: “Cooperation with young people and their involvement allows pushing climate action towards broader horizons that cannot be reached without joint work with future generations, and Expo Dubai City is proud of being a forum that brings together change-makers and provides learning and participation opportunities for young people, and being a city committed to sustainability and supporting the organization of COP28 to be a conference It includes everyone and focuses on finding real solutions to the challenges facing the world.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, affirmed that youth are capable, with their energies and capabilities, of bringing about qualitative positive transformations in the momentum of global climate action by presenting innovative ideas and keenness to provide practical solutions, especially if youth talents and competencies from various disciplines cooperate together. Pointing to the relentless keenness of the wise leadership to empower young people to transform their projects into a tangible reality, and encourage them to exchange ideas, experiences and successful practices by communicating with their peers from young people around the world, in order to achieve an effective contribution to the development of their society and national economy, and to offer environmentally friendly projects, and at the same time Supports solutions to urgent global challenges such as climate change.

For her part, Razan bint Khalifa Al Mubarak, climate pioneer at COP28, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), said: “Climate change is a global issue that needs international and local solutions. This calls for the active participation of all segments of society, including women, youth, civil society, businesses and others, to implement innovative climate actions that protect the planet and its inhabitants. The inclusion of all is a fundamental principle of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, and we welcome diverse voices and points of view in it, and I look forward to participating in this event to connect with the youth of the Emirates and learn more about their priorities on the way to COP28 ».