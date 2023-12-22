His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a phone call with His Excellency Jan Libavski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy for the victims of the shooting incident that occurred at Charles University in the Czech capital, Prague, and his wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured. His Highness also appreciated the Czech government's keenness to provide support and care to Emirati citizens injured as a result of the accident.

His Highness strongly condemned and denounced this criminal act, stressing the UAE's solidarity with the friendly Czech Republic and its complete rejection of all acts of violence that threaten the security and stability of countries and the safety of their people.