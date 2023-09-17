His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, heads the United Arab Emirates delegation to the United Nations General Assembly at its seventy-eighth session, which will be held from September 18 to 26 in New York. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviews the UAE’s policy priorities and its vision for issues of peace, security and international cooperation, in the state speech that His Highness will deliver on Saturday, September 23, during the work of this session, in which more than 150 personalities, including presidents, are expected to participate. Countries and government leaders.

Under the leadership of His Highness, the UAE delegation is participating with member states, United Nations officials and other partners, in discussions on pressing global challenges, including addressing climate change, preventing extremism, combating threats posed by terrorist groups, and empowering women and girls. The delegation also participates in several high-level meetings within the work of the seventy-eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly, related to raising the level of climate ambition, financing development areas, epidemic prevention, preparedness and response, universal health coverage, tuberculosis control, and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. As part of its ongoing efforts to intensify climate action and consolidate international cooperation to reduce the effects of climate change, the UAE is participating in the “Climate Ambition Summit” held by the United Nations on September 20, with the aim of accelerating the just transition to a global economy capable of adapting to climate change, as this is… The summit is an important milestone in the field of climate action, before the launch of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), later this year in Dubai.

In this context, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, President-designate of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), who heads the conference team to the General Assembly, is holding a number of important events and bilateral meetings, with the aim of mobilizing the necessary support to achieve ambitious and comprehensive outcomes, including two tables. Two rounds at the ministerial level, one on the global assessment, and the other on losses and damages, and the group will also host a group of important events that will activate the conference agenda. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Our participation in the seventy-eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly serves the country’s diplomatic priorities, which were set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.” The country’s approach contributed to building bridges and commitment. By strengthening international cooperation in the United Nations, especially during our period of membership in the Security Council, by achieving great achievements, including the historic resolution adopted by the Security Council No. (2686) regarding “Tolerance, International Peace and Security,” in addition to other important decisions related to Afghanistan, Lebanon, Palestine and Yemen.” His Highness stressed the importance of the multilateral system, based on the UAE’s vision to create a better world for all.

His Highness added: “The UAE is proud of the progress we have contributed to on the ‘Women, Peace and Security Agenda’ and deepening understanding of the links between climate change, peace and security.” He said that as the world gathers in this forum to confront critical challenges, including the areas of extremism, terrorism, climate change crises, global health, food insecurity, energy and water security, we look forward to sharing our expertise, experience and approach. For her part, Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said: “This session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held during a critical time that the international community is going through, and its topic is titled “Rebuilding Confidence and Sharpening Global Solidarity.” “It embodies the world’s need to strengthen multilateral cooperation, with the aim of finding solutions to the most pressing global issues.” Her Excellency added: “The UAE has always been known for its pioneering role in building bridges, and we have been keen to benefit from our experience in this field during our membership in the UN Security Council, to find common ground and create an incubating environment for sustainable cooperation.”

Her Excellency affirmed the country’s aspiration to build on its proven record in international relations, while continuing to work to engage the international community, enhance solidarity, find consensus, and make more efforts to maintain international peace and security. The country’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly at its session includes The seventy-eighth, headed by His Highness, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Chair-designate of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), His Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and His Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development and Youth Climate Leader in the Conference of the Parties. “COP28”, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, United Nations Climate Leader for the Conference of the Parties “COP 28” and President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union, and Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood.