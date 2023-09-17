Las Vegas, Nevada.- The Cry of Independence was heard loudly in Las Vegas, Snowfall after the forceful defense of the flyweight title of the mexican fighter, Alexa Grassowho came out against the fighter, Valentina Shevchenkowho tried to regain the 125-pound title today.

He T-Mobile Arena It looked plethora and with Mexican overtones because this Saturday’s main fight was the rematch that, throughout the week, kept people with high expectations after the first confrontation that Alexa Grasso won with a choke to proclaim himself champion in the UFC.

The Kyrgyz fighter he threatened to get the belt back flyweight in the city of sin and she wanted to do it through holds and knockdowns in the five five-minute rounds, but Alexa, with the power in her fists, began to damage her, causing desperation in her corner.

Alexa Grasso responds to Valentina Shevchenko’s attack

Although he received a hard kick in the ribs and was on the mat several times, the tapathy waited for Valentina Shevchenko that she saw no response to his straight blows that damaged her face, until she found ink in blood and at risk of abandoning the fight.

Alexa Grasso is still flyweight champion

However, she refused to throw in the towel and continued until the end in search of submission, but Alexa Grasso, with courage and determination, freed herself from any personal movement and kept her distance until the end to trust in the result of the judges.

With cards: 48-47, 47-48 and 47-47 it was decided to announce a split tie that keeps Alexa Grasso like the queen of Mixed martial arts. «Thank you all ¡Long live Mexico!” declared the mexican of 30 years at the end of the lawsuit.

