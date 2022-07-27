His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highly valued, during a telephone conversation with Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, his country’s efforts to reach the agreement recently signed in Istanbul by the Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey with the participation of the United Nations on allowing the export of Grain across the Black Sea to world markets.

His Highness described this agreement as an important step that embodies the importance of strengthening international cooperation in facing global challenges and working towards finding effective solutions to prevent a global food crisis.

His Highness stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, will always support peace and stability in our region and the world, and believes in the importance of exerting maximum efforts to settle disputes through diplomacy and through dialogue.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at consolidating the pillars of regional and global security and stability, in a way that contributes to meeting peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed bilateral cooperation paths between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey and ways to enhance and support it at all levels to achieve their mutual interests.



