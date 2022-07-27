There are 63,837 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, July 27, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 207 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 317,720 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 20.1%. Hospitalizations are down, 30 fewer than yesterday, and in intensive care, 10 fewer since yesterday.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 4,924 coronavirus infections in Lazio today, July 27, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the Region’s bulletin. There are 13 deaths (+3), 1,136 hospitalized (+15), 80 intensive care (+6) and +7,182 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.3%. Cases in Rome city are at 2,068 “. This was reported by the regional councilor for health, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

In detail, in numbers from the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: 721 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 736 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 611 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 4: 165 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL Roma 5: 387 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 711 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 1,593 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: 484 new cases and 2 deaths; ASL of Latina: there are 672 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Rieti: 179 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: 258 new cases and 0 deaths.

SARDINIA – There are 2,013 coronavirus infections in Sardinia today, July 27, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are 7 new deaths on the island: two women of 80 and 91 years and a man of 85 from Northern Sardinia and a woman of 89 and three men of 79, 83 and 87, residing in the province of Southern Sardinia.

The 2,013 positives were confirmed by 206 molecular swabs and 1,807 antigenic out of a total of 6,549 tests processed. The number of patients admitted to intensive care rises to 14 (+1) and the number of beds occupied in the medical area reaches 185 (+5). With 1,782 fewer cases, the number of people subjected to home isolation drops to 37,278.

CALABRIA – There are 2,566 coronavirus infections in Calabria today, July 27, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are 13 deaths (for a total of 2,802 deaths). The bulletin also records +731 currently positive, stable hospitalizations (for a total of 331) and, finally, -5 intensive therapies (for a total of 10).

TUSCANY – There are 3,464 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, July 27, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 11 deaths registered. Among the new cases, 714 were detected with molecular swab and 2,750 by rapid antigen test. Today, 2,278 molecular swabs and 15,784 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 19.2% were positive.

The average age of 3,464 new positives today is approximately 51 years (11% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 30% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older). New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The currently positive are 95,266 today, -0.4% compared to yesterday. There are 760 hospitalized (3 more than yesterday), of which 34 in intensive care (1 less). There are 11 deaths: 7 men and 4 women with an average age of 80.9 years.

BASILICATA – Coronavirus infections are 623 today, July 27, 2022, in Basilicata according to the numbers and Covid data of the Region’s bulletin. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours there were 1,128 healings. There are 93 hospitalized for Covid-19, 2 more than yesterday, of which 3 in intensive care. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 14,706.