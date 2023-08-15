His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed, during a phone call with His Excellency Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for strengthening them in all fields.

The two ministers reviewed tracks of bilateral cooperation and means of developing it to serve the common interests of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the overall regional and global situation, exchanged views on it, and reviewed a number of issues of common concern.