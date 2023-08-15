South American football is experiencing a brilliant moment, not only because Argentina won the World Cup but also because all its teams are in a spectacular moment, since the vast majority of them have world elite players who empower their respective teams and transform them into very difficult rivals for anyone. It should also be mentioned that the South American Qualifiers are the most difficult according to specialists today.
More news from the Argentine National Team:
These players, who play for the best clubs in the world, have managed to be worth a huge amount of money according to transfer markt, the page specialized in transfers. These are the 10 most valuable players of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers:
The Newcastle midfielder established himself in the Premier League as one of the best in his position in a season in which the Magpies were the big revelation. Guimarães is establishing himself in the midfield of Verdeamarela ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Every time he is on the field of play, he performs. Not always with goals but very important for their teams. He suffered a lot last season with injuries but has a lot of potential to continue growing.
Imbalance, speed, definition, among many other attributes are what define the Liverpool winger. Díaz was injured for much of last season but he is vital for his National Team as well as for the Reds.
Chelsea paid a million for his services after a fantastic season with Brighton and a very good World Cup with Ecuador. The midfielder who emerged from Independiente del Valle aims to dominate the middle of the field every time he steps on the playing field.
World Champion with Argentina and chosen as the best young player in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the man who emerged from River Plate is one of the best midfielders in his position and his arrival at Chelsea broke the transfer market in January. He will have many years in the elite.
The Arsenal winger is one of the most unbalancing players in the world with a dribbling speed that is very difficult to control. He went to the 2022 World Cup, which helped him gain experience, but he will be a key part of Verdeamarela.
Another world champion with Argentina who is the benchmark and captain of Inter Milan who reached the UEFA Champions League final. El Toro is a striker who stands out for his power and definition, who has burned nets in Italian football.
One of the best in his position and who established himself in the starting eleven for Real Madrid during the 2022/23 season. Pajarito will be the face of the renewal of the Uruguayan National Team for the 2026 World Cup with Marcelo Bielsa as coach.
He added his first important minutes with the Brazilian National Team after being called up for the 2022 World Cup. He will be one of the most important faces of the renewal of the Verdeamarela National Team.
The face of South American football today and for the future. Vini is a star at Real Madrid and will be in charge of leading the new generation of Brazilian stars with the aim of winning the world title again.
#valuable #South #American #players #today
Leave a Reply