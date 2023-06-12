His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, discussed joint cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan in all fields related to the efforts of the two countries to achieve sustainable economic growth.

During the meeting, which was held in Tokyo, His Highness and His Excellency Yasutoshi Nishimura reviewed promising opportunities for cooperation in the economic, investment and trade sectors, especially with the keenness of the two countries to invest their partnership to achieve economic diversification that supports sustainable development paths.

The talks between the two sides touched on bilateral cooperation in energy and climate, with the UAE hosting the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) this year in Dubai Expo City.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the development and growth of strategic cooperation between the two countries in several sectors, based on the distinguished strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan, stressing the aspiration of the two countries, with the support and care of their leadership, to continue joint work and constructive cooperation in all aspects. vital areas to support their efforts and development aspirations.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al-Hajri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs, Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Health Affairs, and Shihab Ahmed Al-Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan.