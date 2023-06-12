The advancement of the general elections to July 23 has caught the public by surprise. The date chosen for the next elections coincides with the long-awaited summer holidays of many citizens. This has caused many people to request to vote by mail, since this day may catch them in their second residence or during their family vacations. For this reason, people are wondering what they can do if they have a polling station, but they have already booked a trip for that date.

Hours after knowing the results of the municipal and regional elections throughout Spain, the President of the Government announced the advancement of the general elections for July 23. As it is held in summer, many families see their scheduled trips in jeopardy. Those who have the tickets for their trip for those dates fear that their long-awaited vacations are in danger if they are summoned to a polling station. There are some situations in which those summoned to a polling station can get rid of going to their appointment:

The excuses that can save you from the polling station



Article 27.3 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime contemplates several reasons why citizens may not go to a polling station. This establishes that the persons designated as president and member of the polling stations “have a period of seven days to allege before the Zone Electoral Board a justified and documented cause that prevents them from accepting office.”

The reasons why a person cannot be part of a polling station can be personal, family causes and professional causes. The reasons for avoiding the polling station must be evaluated by the Area Electoral Board.

1. Personal causes:

– Be over 65 and under 70.

– Situation of disability. The contribution by the interested party of the declaration of disability will suffice for the acceptance of the excuse by the Electoral Board of the Zone.

– The condition of pensioner of absolute permanent disability and great disability.

– The situation of temporary incapacity for work, accredited by medical leave.

– Gestation from six months of pregnancy.

– Internment in prisons or psychiatric hospitals.

– Having been part of a polling station before, at least three times in the last ten years.

– Victim of a crime, for which a precautionary measure of prohibition of approach is imposed against a voter registered in that polling place.

– Injury, illness or disease.

– Total permanent disability pensioner for a certain profession.

– Risk situation during the first six months of pregnancy.

– Anticipation of surgical intervention or relevant clinical tests.

– Belonging to religious communities in which the closure regime is incompatible with participation in a polling station.

– Change of habitual residence to a place in another Autonomous Community.

2. Family causes:

– Mother in lactation period.

– Care for children under eight years of age or people with disabilities.

– Care of a family member up to the second degree due to age, accident or illness.

– Parent of minors under 14 years of age whose partner cannot take care of them.

– Family events of special relevance and cannot be postponed.

3. Professional causes:

– Those who, during the day of the vote, must provide their services to the Electoral Boards, the Courts and the Public Administrations that are entrusted with electoral functions.

– Those who must provide essential community services of vital importance, such as medical, health, civil protection, firefighters, etc.

– The directors of general information communication media and the heads of information services that must cover election day.

– Professionals who must participate in public events to be held on voting day, which are scheduled prior to the electoral call.