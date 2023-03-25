Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination expressed its pride and pride in the fact that one of its members, the champion Abdullah Hilal Al Shamsi, from the Down Syndrome category, joined the Al Wathba cycling team, to be the first person of determination to officially join the sport, to represent the team in various races and competitions.

The Foundation affirmed its support and encouragement for all its children from different categories of people of determination to practice sports of all kinds, especially that Abdullah Al Shamsi is an athlete who loves cycling and running. Sports and the pursuit of excellence and creativity.

The Foundation extended its thanks and appreciation to the officials of Al Wathba Team for their unlimited support for people of determination and its efforts to empower and integrate them into society.

Suleiman Al Hammadi, director of the Al Wathba Community Cycling Team, said that attracting the hero Abdullah Al Shamsi to join the team is a societal duty that comes within the team’s goals to support this group of society segments to integrate it with the rest of the groups to practice sports, and to coexist with everyone completely, stressing that the hero Abdullah Al Shamsi Adding value to the team and not being a burden to them, and with training, focus and attention, we aspire to reach a distinguished level, enabling him to climb to the international podiums.

He added, “Al Wathba Bicycles” is a community team that was established in 2016, and we are keen to include all groups and segments of society, men and women of all nationalities and different ages, to practice bicycles, running and other sports. In the hero Abdullah Al Shamsi, and this is part of our responsibility as a community team.

Hilal Abdullah Al Shamsi, the hero’s father, thanked the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, for supporting his son until he reached this level of sporting excellence, and thanked “Al Wathba Cycling” and team manager Suleiman Al Hammadi for giving them the opportunity for his son, stressing that the hero Abdullah is determined to participate strongly In all local cycling competitions, and striving to participate regionally and internationally, to work towards reaching the podiums and raising the state flag.

He added: Abdullah has been practicing bicycle sport for two years, desiring to imitate its champions, and he participated in a number of show community races at the state level, and drew great attention, and 7 months ago he engaged in professional training on the Al Wathba field for bicycles, and showed great skills and abilities and understanding For the guidance of the champions of that sport, which encouraged the management of Al Wathba Cycling to invite him to join the team and we welcomed that.

Hilal Al Shamsi indicated that his hero son Abdullah considers bicycles a kind of challenge, through which he desires to prove himself and become a sports hero, and in the family we always encourage and support him, and he receives all support from the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and he also participated in the Emirates Tour Championship , in the time-breaking race against the clock, for a distance of 16 kilometers for the open category, although he is only 15 years old, and he was able to outperform the regular riders, and get first place.