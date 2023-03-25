Medvedev urged to increase the number of conscription army in the Russian Federation to 1.5 million people

The Russian army needs to get bigger. The need to increase it was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with Russian media, reports RIA News.

“Our army needs to get bigger. And the parameters of its number have been announced – it is at least 1.5 million people,” Medvedev stressed.

According to him, at the moment Russia needs a mixed army, based on both conscription and contract. At the same time, the politician stressed that the conduct of the special operation had a significant impact on the approaches to the formation of the Russian Armed Forces.

At the end of last year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the number of servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces should be increased to 1.5 million people. According to him, it is planned to recruit 695,000 contract soldiers.