SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private sector arm, announced on Wednesday a US$100 million loan to ABC Brasil bank for credit lines for sustainable energy projects. and agriculture.

The IFC said in a statement that the funding will allow investment in smart agriculture projects for certified crops of sugarcane, coffee and oranges, as well as electricity generation and transmission associated with sugarcane biomass projects. .

IFC director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Martin Spicer, told Reuters the day before that the body should maintain the pace of investments in Brazil with a focus on environmental issues, regardless of the outcome of this year’s presidential election. On the occasion, he mentioned a focus on areas such as clean energy and the possibility of new investments in agribusiness.

(By Andre Romani)

