A retired woman was about to lose the lottery jackpot.

This is Mary Elliott, who lives in Virginia, United States, and played the Cash 5 game lottery, whose prize was 110,000 dollars, equivalent to 411 million pesos.

Mary Elliott had a one in 750,000 chance of winning.

She had been asking about the lottery and hadn’t realized that the draw had taken place a day earlier.

I was so confused, in fact, I hadn’t played in over a decade.

He said he went to a supermarket and bought the ticket there. He claimed that he had a feeling and that is why he acquired it.

She bought it in Dillwyn, but when she looked up the lottery and thought she hadn’t won, she threw the ticket in the trash.

She and her husband searched for it and found it, but it was coffee-stained and wet.

They put it to dry in order to claim the prize.

To choose the number, he based himself on the birthday of his son who had died, and on those of other relatives and close friends.

“I don’t think people just get lucky. I think if God has something for you, he’s going to make you get it.” Elliot told ‘The Washington Post’.

She still hasn’t decided what to do with the prize. She said she leaves it up to God that he has a plan for her.

