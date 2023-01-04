Abbot | Not all patient information is visible to doctors – The reason is Apot’s system error

Apot’s system supplier is fixing the fault, but the duration of the repair is open. The background is a change in the Kanta system that requires patient approval.

In the emergency room and doctor’s offices have encountered difficulties in the first days of the year, because for some patients, their medical reports made elsewhere are not visible to the doctor directly from the system.

The data has not been transferred from the Kannas health information system to the Apotti system, if an attempt was made to approve the transfer at the doctor’s office.

“There have been a lot of problems here in all areas that use Apotti. The situation is really sad. However, now the fault has been found and it is currently being fixed,” says Apot’s customer experience director Ulla Kuukka.

The Kanta system is managed by the Finnish National Pension Service, which together with Apot’s system supplier has now found the fault in the system. However, the timetable for the repair is unclear.

“I don’t think the fault will be fixed today, but it will be done as soon as possible,” says Kuukka.

Data outage the background is so-called Kanta information. After the start of the wellness areas, the patient must accept the Kanta information, so that the information between specialized medical care and basic health care passes this year as well.

The problems concern especially elderly people who have not been able to accept the transfer of data in the Omakanta system themselves.

For those who have not done the approval online in Omakanna, the doctor will do the approval at the first doctor’s visit this year. Now the approvals made by doctors are not recorded in Apotti.

This has caused difficult treatment situations in the first four days of the year, when doctors have not been able to see people’s previous medical records. Keeping information hidden has made it difficult to treat patients even in emergency rooms, where especially elderly people are brought.

“Since the acceptances of the Kanta information made at receptions have not been saved, it has slowed down the use of the system anyway,” says Ulla Kuukka, Apot’s customer experience director.

Abbot-the system is in use in Hus, Helsinki, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Kerava.

According to Ulla Kuukka, receptions have tried to solve the problem by going to Omakanta, but even then, the Kanta information is saved with a delay, so it has not helped in an acute situation.

Over the course of the fall, the Apotti system has attracted widespread criticism, especially among doctors. Among other things, the Vantaa-Kerava regional council has outlined that fixing the problems of the customer and patient system Apot is at the top of the Vantaa and Kerava welfare region’s work list for next year.

The regional council recorded in December preparation for the 2023 budget, also for abandoning Apot, if sufficient repairs cannot be carried out.

Coil urges all Finns who use Omakanta to familiarize themselves with the Kanta information in Omakanta and accept it.

