Yellow on a sentence by Fedez: Chiara Ferragni is pregnant with her third child?

It is yellow on a sentence pronounced by Fedez during a live Instagram which helped fuel the suspicion that Chiara Ferragni may be pregnant with her third child.

Everything, as mentioned, began during a live broadcast on the profile The rapper’s Instagram during which Fedez spoke, among other things, of their forthcoming move to the new home (read how much it costs here).

During the live broadcast, then, Fedez replied to those who asked him if a third child was on the way: “And also … can I say it?” turning to Chiara Ferragni, who replies no.

The singer then added that an announcement regarding the family will be made after Sanremo 2023, in Chiara Ferragni plays the role of co-host.

Comments from users were immediately unleashed, who continued to ask if the influencer was pregnant. Fedez has denied several times during the live broadcast, but now the doubt among the fans of the couple has been fueled.

At this point, to know the truth, it is not enough to wait about a month, or when the Sanremo Festival will take place, of which Chiara Ferragni will be one of the protagonists.