Fiorello and the assets of over 20 million euros

“Fiorello”, born Rosario Tindaro Fiorello, will be on the Nove tomorrow with Amadeus (host of the upcoming Sanremo Festival) and will reconstitute the famous couple of the show with a treasure worth over 20 million euros in net worth.



The treasure is enclosed in two companies whose ownership is 80% the well-known showman shares the remaining 20% ​​with his wife Susanna Biondo. The companies, both based in Rome, are called Casetta and Rosa Production: the first has its registered office in via della Camilluccia 693 and the second in viale Mazzini 140, a stone's throw from the Rai headquarters.

Little house, despite the name, has a net worth of almost 7 million and assets of 19.9 million euros consisting of a property worth 1.4 million and “inventories” (buildings and furnishings) for 18.6 million and in 2022 (last available financial statement) it made a mini profit of 49 thousand euros (carried forward) compared to 77 thousand in the previous year.

Casetta has 12.8 million in debt, almost all of which is due to the two partners. In Rosa Production instead there are event activities that Fiorello also organizes for private individuals, which in 2022, benefiting from the complete exit from the pandemic, grossed 5.7 million compared to 1.4 million the year before, so much so that the balance sheet went from a loss of 38 thousand euros to a profit of 146 thousand euros which was all reported thus bringing forward the net worth to 524 thousand euros. The company then has assets of over 2.1 million and a liquidity of 1.5 million.