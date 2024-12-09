Abascal proposes one of the managers of the million-dollar financing of Disenso, the Vox think tank, as an advisor to À Punt

The far-right party Vox proposes one of the managers of the Santiago Abascal foundation as a director of the Valencian public radio and television station À Punt. The parliamentary group in the Corts Valencianes has registered this Tuesday the name of Julio Utrilla as a candidate for the Board of Directors of the new corporation, which will replace the current management company thanks to the law approved by the PP.

According to the information provided by the ultra group, Utrilla is a senior mining engineer, and was a patron of the Disenso Foundation, the think thank you of the formation of Abascal. He is a man of utmost confidence of the far-right leader and was part of the management of the foundation, intended to spread the ideology of the ultra formation, when it received nine million euros in five years from the parliamentary group in Congress, as revealed by a investigation by elDiario.es. The foundation dedicates its activity to organizing conferences, events, colloquiums, promoting ideas, editing reports and disseminating news in ultra-conservative media.

Vox has transferred seven million euros in four years to the private foundation chaired by Santiago Abascal

Utrilla was a national deputy of VOX for Valencia in the last legislature and institutional director of Vox. Before entering the ultra formation, General Director of the AGEM Group and worked for nine years as General Director of ENVITEL Tecnología y Control, as indicated in his party file.