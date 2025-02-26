The CIS has conducted a study on sexual and couple relations. 63.1% of respondents recognize that it is “very important or quite important” to have a partner to have a satisfactory life, while 34% believe it is “little or nothing important” to have a partner. In the case of young people between 18 and 24 years, they consider that it is “little or nothing important” 49.6 %.

Sexual relations

76.9% ensure that it is “very or quite important” to have sex to have a satisfactory life. This percentage differs between men and women since they think 84.8% of men and 69.4% of women. On the contrary, 21.3% believe it is “little or nothing important” to have them.

84.9% say they are “agreed or quite agreed” that in a sexual relationship everything is worth, provided that the people involved are totally agreed. 78.2% are “very or quite agreed” that in our society there are still many prejudices and concealment in relation to sex.









And 62.6% believe that throughout life a person can vary their sexual preferences and have relationships with women or men.

Infidelity

64.5% consider infidelity “to maintain tone conversations through messages, telephone or social networks.” They think 58.1% of men and 70.6% of women. By ages the highest percentage is among young people between 18 and 24 years (83.5%), and the lowest in those over 65 (52.3%)

There is consensus that “maintaining sexual and emotional relations with another person” is being unfaithful for 91.5% of the population.

For 76.3% having sex through social networks without face -to -face contact is also infidelity, and more tight is the idea of ​​”kissing the lips to another person” because for 53% of Spaniards it is to be unfaithful , and for 42.9% it is not.

On the number of relationships, 28.3% of respondents say that they have only had a relationship, 19.3% that two couples have had throughout their lives, 18.5% claim to have Had three couples and 11.7% say they had 4 couples.

Sexual experiences

On sexual practices, the most repeated is vaginal penetration (92.4%), followed by kisses and caresses with another person (86.4%), thirdly, masturbation (80.3%) and among the most Repeated is also oral sex (78.1%).

23.3% of respondents claim to bed between 5 and 10 people, 22.5% say they have only been with one person and 12.3% between 11 and 20 people. And 9.6% say they have slept between 21 and 100 people.

Degree of satisfaction

On respondents who have at least had a sexual experience in their life, 30.5% say they are “very satisfied” with their sexual life, 42.8% say that “quite satisfied”, while 21.1% He assures that «little or nothing satisfied. 4% say they have no sexual life today.

And as for the terms to define or identify, 85.4% of those who have participated in the survey feel heterosexual, 5.9% say they are bisexual and 2.8% that is homosexual.

These and other data are collected in the study on ‘sex and couple relations’ that has been carried out from January 22 to 30 and has a sample of 3,856 interviews.