The Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascón This Monday he received his first nomination for Golden Globe for best actress for her performance in Jacques Audiard’s musical Emilia Perez from Netflix.

Javier Bardem, for his part, achieved his sixth award nomination this Monday in the category of best actor in a miniseries for his role as José Menéndez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez).

Along with the individual recognitions, the suspense musical Emilia Perez and the animation Wicked have been nominated for best comedy or musical film at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes. Anoraby Sean Baker; A Real Painby Jesse Eisenberg and Challengers (Rivals), by the Italian Luca Guadagnino and The Substance (The Substance), by Coralie Fargeat complete the nominations in this category.

