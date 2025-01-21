Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Abascal is left without a photo with Trump at his inauguration

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2025
in Business
Abascal is left without a photo with Trump at his inauguration
Santiago Abascal was the only Spanish politician invited to the inauguration of the new president, Donald Trump, to which the only European leaders invited were the Italian Giorgia Meloni and the Hungarian Viktor Orbán. The leader of Vox, who attended as representatives of the European Patriotas coalition, showed his chest in the face of this circumstance although officially it was the Spanish ambassador in Washington, Ángeles Moreno Blau, who attended on behalf of Spain.

Abascal, however, was absent at the swearing-in ceremony, the culminating moment of the investiture. For this reason, he could not be photographed with the incoming president and limited himself to sharing an image of himself with Trump on X taken in February 2024. Users of the platform warned that he had also spread this photo on November last yearprobably because it is the only one he has together with the American president.

There was also no photo with the Argentine president, Javier Milei. Both coincided at the Hispanic Gala dinner offered by the Bienvenido organization, but only a video prior to the event has emerged in which Milei exclaims “is Santiago here?” with Abascal himself right in front of him. They both ended up in a hug.

The president of the far-right party spent the weekend in Washington prior to the inauguration, held on Monday, January 20. His agenda was filled with meetings with conservative organizations, such as the Heritage Foundation and the Hudson Institute. He also had lunch with several heads of Latin American states at the Center for a Free and Secure Society in Washington.

