The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, will meet this Wednesday at 9.30 in the morning with the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) and archbishop of Valladolid, Luis Argüello, to discuss the investigation initiated by the Ministry into seven dioceses for carry out alleged conversion therapies for gays and before the decision of the bishopric of Segovia to “deny communion to people of the same sex who live according to the matrimonial mode.”

The meeting is held after the request of the minister herself, who already announced it last Friday on the ’59 seconds’ program on Spanish Television. He then stated that what happened in Segovia is “clearly and openly unconstitutional” and maintained that according to article 14 of the Magna Carta “You cannot discriminate against an LGTBI citizen and demand that he choose either his faith or his sexual condition”, in reference to the refusal of a parish priest, supported by the diocese, to give communion to a civilly married gay couple and a socialist mayor of a nearby town, also homosexual and who lives with his partner. The minister urged those affected to report the situation to the Constitutional Court.

However, sources close to the Episcopal Conference describe the minister’s statement as “interference” and completely deny her arguments. «The statement from the diocese of Segovia already made it clear that the refusal to allow them to receive communion has nothing to do with their sexual condition, but rather with the fact that they live together as a couple, which also prevents access to the sacrament for heterosexual people, like the case of the divorced and remarried,” they explain to ABC. «At no point is it about homophobia nor discrimination towards homosexuals, but the application of Catholic doctrine to defend the sacredness of the Eucharist,” they add.

Another of the issues that the minister has in her portfolio are the alleged complaints about conversion therapies of which she accuses seven dioceses: Madrid, Getafe, Alcalá de Henares, Barcelona, ​​Sigüenza-Guadalajara, Valencia and Málaga. Based on a report from the Spanish Association against Conversion Therapiesand a meeting with the president of the entity, Saúl Castro, last week the Ministry opened a file to analyze the complaints and “study the actions to promote within the framework of its powers.”









However, the dioceses, which have not received any complaints in this regard, have denied the existence of this type of therapy and even have shown their rejection of these practices“in line with the position of the Vatican.” Likewise, they have explained that what the ministry considers “conversion therapies” are in practice “talks by people who spoke about their conversion to faith.”

What they call “conversion therapy” does not actually exist. It is just an “ideological construct” of Marxism to prevent the Church from pastorally accompanying people with homosexual inclinations, helping them to live the virtue of chastity…

Even the bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, José Ignacio Munilla, through a publication on the social network

«What they call ‘conversion therapy’, in reality, does not exist. It is just an ‘ideological construct’ of Marxism to prevent the Church from pastorally accompanying people with homosexual inclinations, helping them to live the virtue of chastity. Besides, It is ironic that those who defend the freedom to change one’s sex -hormones and surgeries included-, prohibit homosexuals from freely requesting what they describe as ‘conversion therapy’. It is a clear demonstration that they do not believe in the freedom, which they boasted so much about; In addition to being further proof of the lack of religious freedom that we are suffering,” Munilla stated in X.