For Santiago Abascal, Donald Trump’s new stage at the head of the White House represents much more than a new mandate. In his opinion, it is “a great change” that brings with it the end “of censorship and the woke dictatorship.” And Europe “must choose” which side it is on.

This was stated by the leader of Vox on his first day of travel in Washington, before starting his agenda with meetings with two of the conservative think tanks closest to the next president, the Heritage Foundation and the Hudson Institute.

«Only with his victory he already is making a big change in the United States,” Abascal said about Trump, whose inauguration he will attend next Monday surrounded by heads of state such as those of Argentina, El Salvador, Hungary and Italy.

The leader of Vox sees clearly that this change has already begun with movements such as that of the director of Meta, Mark Zuckerbergwhich announced the end of the verification elements. “Big technology companies are going to end the censorship they imposed, the big funds are abandoning the woke agenda and an international change is taking place,” Abascal celebrated.









In this framework, he claims that Europe and Spain “cannot stay behind this great change” and must decide which path to take.. «Europe cannot continue sinking into woke culture»he has maintained, alluding to green policies or the drift of elections in countries like Romania.

«Europe has to choose between the Soviet Europe that the Brussels bureaucrats have built and the true Europe, the authentic Europe, of the founding values, of the freedom of its people and the protection of the sovereignty of its nations. “That is the great dilemma facing the world and we are in an ideal historical moment to be able to contribute to that change,” the president of Vox insisted.

Abascal has been invited to Trump’s inauguration in his capacity as president of the European group Patriots which it shares with formations such as that of Viktor Orbán in Hungary or the French of Marine Le Pen. You will also have another appointment at Center for a Free and Safe Societywhere he will meet international leaders such as the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; or that of Paraguay, Santiago Peña; and it is expected that the Argentine Javier Milei will also be able to attend.

This network of international contacts will continue tomorrow when Abascal participates in the Hispanic gala dinner prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump, to which numerous heads of state are once again expected to attend.