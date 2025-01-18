The Russians bought in 2024, the third year of the war in Ukrainealmost a 17% more antidepressants than the previous year and they even exceeded the record levels of 2022, when the war broke out, which has led to some medications becoming deficient in pharmacies.

In particular, as reported this Friday by the Russian newspaper Kommersantin the first days of 2025 a significant deficiency of Zoloft pills from the company Viatris, whose active ingredient is Sertraline and is one of the most popular antidepressants.

According to data from the analytical company DSM Group, between January and November 2024, sales of antidepressants rose to 16.1 million packages, 16.8% more than during the same period of the previous year and throughout 2023, when 15.3 million were sold.

The Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies in turn reported that the demand for antidepressants in 2024, when Russian society begins to show symptoms of satiety aggravated by the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk region, the harassment of Ukrainian drones and the attacks with American ATACMS missiles, it suffered an increase of 22% compared to the previous year.

This growth was not even slowed down by the price rise11% higher than in 2023, above the average annual inflation level of 9.5%. Thus, the Russians paid for these drugs up to 13.5 billion rubles ($145.5 million), 31.9% more than in 2023.

Sales of antidepressants in Russia They skyrocketed in March 2022, shortly after the start of the war: in the first days of the conflict (from February 28 to March 6) sales quadrupled. Already in the first months of 2022, the Russians They had spent 70% more of money than during the same period of the previous year.