Marvel It is constantly expanding beyond the movies. Just last week the first look at Marvel 1943: Ruse of Hydra was shared. Now, Tomorrow a new game of this property will be revealed, although it will probably not be the experience that many want to see.

Through its social networks, Marvel Games revealed that tomorrow, March 27, at 8:00 AM (Pacific time), or 9:00 AM (Mexico City time), The reveal of a new game starring the strongest heroes in the world will take place. This is the description:

“An evil experiment has caused a unique interruption in the timestream. Who will be drawn into this epic showdown?”

An evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream. Who will be pulled into this epic showdown? Get ready for an exciting reveal tomorrow at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET! pic.twitter.com/o0YblUHxUA — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 26, 2024

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no official information about the type of project we will see in less than 24 hours. However, rumors have indicated that this title is Marvel Rivala multiplayer game similar to Overwatch, where two teams of six heroes compete in an arena.

According to previous reports, Marvel Rival It would be developed by NetEase, and would arrive on PC at some point in 2025. Along with this, it has been noted that a version for consoles and devices could also be on the way. For their part, Marvel and NetEase have remained silent about this rumored project, although this could change tomorrow.

We can only wait. We remind you that The reveal of the next Marvel game will take place on March 27 at 9:00 AM (Mexico City time). In related topics, you can see the first look of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra here. Likewise, unpublished images of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Editor's Note:

While I hope this project is a success, an Overwatch-style Marvel game doesn't appeal to me. I prefer something focused on single player, like Marvel Ultimate Alliance. We can only wait to see what kind of experience we will have in our hands in the future.

Via: Marvel Games.