This is the story of Baby Girl, the abandoned dog with toys and a letter from the owner which explains the reasons for the gesture. The dog was found attached to a fire hydrant, with everything needed for a happy new life. Whoever found it read the letter from the owner and was moved by the farewell words to that beloved puppy.

Baby Girl she was sitting on the lawn, tied with her leash to a fire hydrant in the neighborhood of Green Bay, in the state of Wisconsin, in the United States of America. Her photo of her discovery went around the world and the volunteers were moved by the words of the man who left her.

There Wisconsin Humane Society she immediately took charge of the 6-year-old dog, explaining that, from what I read in the letter, the owner loved her very much. But due to the diseases that had struck him, she could no longer take care of that beloved dog.

The owner left Baby Girl in a safe place, with a leash attached so that it cannot be the victim of an accident. And in a neighborhood where they would immediately notice her presence. The association comments on the gesture as follows:

We are really sorry that you had to part with your best friend. It is evident how much you loved her and we can see that you did your best as you struggled with your medical complications and life challenges. We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of his favorite things… We see your love in the happy and healthy look of the little dog. And we see your love in the note where you asked someone to help her when you couldn’t do it anymore.

Abandoned dog with toys and a letter seeks a new home forever

At the moment, volunteers from the Wisconsin Humane Society are taking care of Baby Girl, also looking for a forever home for the 6-year-old dog.

Many have already asked for it for adoption.