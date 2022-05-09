Britain Queen Elizabeth will not attend the inauguration ceremony of Parliament, with underlying health reasons

Elisabet last missed the opportunity almost 60 years ago.

Britannian queen Elizabeth does not plan to attend the opening ceremony of the parliament on Tuesday, according to the news agency Reuters. According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the 96-year-old queen has had recurring mobility problems.

According to Reuters, the Queen has missed the opening of Parliament only twice during her 70-year reign. Both times she was pregnant. The last time the queen missed an event was in 1963.

Palace reports that the Queen’s inaugural address will be read by her son and future heir to the Crown Prince Charles. Prince Charles’ eldest son will also attend William.

Elisabet has missed several public appearances in recent months for health reasons. Reuters says the queen was taken to the hospital for one night last fall. The reason has not been specified. Elisabeth was also a long-term convalescent after receiving a coronary infection in February.