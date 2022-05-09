Tuesday, May 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain Queen Elizabeth will not attend the inauguration ceremony of Parliament, with underlying health reasons

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Elisabet last missed the opportunity almost 60 years ago.

Britannian queen Elizabeth does not plan to attend the opening ceremony of the parliament on Tuesday, according to the news agency Reuters. According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the 96-year-old queen has had recurring mobility problems.

According to Reuters, the Queen has missed the opening of Parliament only twice during her 70-year reign. Both times she was pregnant. The last time the queen missed an event was in 1963.

Palace reports that the Queen’s inaugural address will be read by her son and future heir to the Crown Prince Charles. Prince Charles’ eldest son will also attend William.

Elisabet has missed several public appearances in recent months for health reasons. Reuters says the queen was taken to the hospital for one night last fall. The reason has not been specified. Elisabeth was also a long-term convalescent after receiving a coronary infection in February.

See also  Did seer Alois Irlmaier predict World War III?

#Britain #Queen #Elizabeth #attend #inauguration #ceremony #Parliament #underlying #health #reasons

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Libris Literature Prize goes to Mariken Heitman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.