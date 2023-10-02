Home page politics

According to historian Sergei Schernyshov, people in Russia are doing well – despite the brutal war. © Jens Kalaene/dpa

The historian Sergei Chernyshov assumes that people in Russia are better off than ever since the beginning of the war.

Moscow – According to Sergei Chernyshev, a Russian historian, many Russians currently have better living conditions than ever before. This assessment is based on observations in his hometown. Reports about this, among other things t online.

Chernyshev: “The majority of the country has never been better off than it is now.”

Because of the daily loss of hundreds of Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war and enormous economic burdens, many experts hope that sooner or later the Russian population will turn against the leadership of President Vladimir Putin. But Russian historian Sergei Chernyshov considers such assumptions to be inaccurate. In his opinion, many Russians currently have better living conditions than ever before.

In an article for Radio Free Europe Chernyshev talks about his experiences in his hometown. During previous visits to his parents, who live in a more rural part of town, he noticed a lack of road construction and sewerage. Only in recent years have mobile phones, imported cars and gas connections been introduced. Chernyshev does not see the apparent disadvantages of war as a burden on the local community, but rather as an improvement in living conditions.

Historian is sure: war unites people ideologically

Chernyshev talks about those returning from the war. They not only earned good money, but now also enjoy a high reputation among the local population: “Many people have the feeling that they are part of something big. Just as their grandparents defeated fascism, they would now fight the Nazis in Ukraine,” explains Chernyshev.

The historian does not expect major criticism of the attack on Ukraine from older generations. He says: “The older ones welcome the return of the pioneers and military drills including uniforms in the schools. They say it’s about time before the youth finally becomes dissolute.”

The war is not so noticeable in the country

For the historian, rural families would not be torn apart by fleeing military service. The men in these regions are either in prison, have already been drafted or have voluntarily joined the army to earn money. For Chernyshev, the large amounts of money for war participants and the feeling of being part of a larger cause are a dangerous mix: “Anyone who does not consider this should not be surprised if support for the ruling Putin party is greatest where the people but actually we should suffer the most from the war.”

Chernyshev believes that the restrictions on freedom of travel, repression against Kremlin critics and the fall in the ruble would primarily affect people in St. Petersburg and Moscow.