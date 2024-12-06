The former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos has asked the Supreme Court to delay his statement for the Koldo casescheduled for December 12, since until this Thursday, December 5, he has not had access to the case due to computer problems and it is impossible for him to study and prepare it given its length.

Legal sources explained to EFE this Friday that it is circumstances beyond the control of Ábaloswhose purpose is to answer the questions of all the parties, after not having been able to access the case until this Thursday, after his lawyer appeared for the second time for a copy due to the technical impossibility of accessing the document electronically.

As appears in the document presented before the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court, “after receiving notification of the telematic transfer of the case on the 3rd through the Horus system and verifying the impossibility of opening it, on the 4th they moved to the Chamber to make a copy on a pendrive, but it could not be opened either, and therefore they had to request another copy on the 5th, which was delivered to them around 2:00 p.m., and this time it did allow access.

“Given the extent of the case, transferring it to (…) Ábalos for study and preparation of the scheduled appearance, It is clearly impossible to study it.in order to be able to appear with all the guarantees for the exercise of his defense, and to be able to answer all the questions that are asked,” states the document, presented on the 5th, and in which it is requested to take into account that the appearance of the former minister is voluntary.

Ábalos informed the Supreme Court on December 4 that he would voluntarily testify on the 12th as being investigated by the Koldo caseabout alleged commissions in public contracts for masks in the middle of the pandemic.