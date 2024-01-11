Paola SuarezMexican influencer, revealed that she was emergency hospitalized after being the victim of aggression by her partner, José de Jesús Castro Gómez. The news was also confirmed by her friend Wendy Guevara, who accompanied her at all times at her health center, where she confirmed the serious injuries she suffered.

Paola Suárez was attacked by her partner José de Jesús Castro Gómez. Photo: X/ Posta Huila

What happened to Paola Suárez from 'Las Perdidas'?

In the early morning of January 10, Paola Suárez was admitted to the Regional General Hospital of León, Guanajuato, in an emergency. According to the influencer, She was the victim of physical attacks by her partner.

The victim said on social networks that the attack happened hours after her partner proposed marriage to her in a place where she celebrated with her friends.

“I never thought it would come to this and the day before you let me know you asked for marriage,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Wendy Guevara accompanied Paola Suárez when she was admitted to a hospital in Guanajuato. Photo: Instagram/ Paola Suárez

YOU CAN SEE: Paola Suárez is hospitalized in an emergency after an attack

Who is Paola Suárez?

Paola Suárez is a Mexican trans woman, originally from León, Guanajuato, who succeeds as a famous content creator. She became popular after going viral in a YouTube video known as 'The Lost Ones', a clip in which she starred with Wendy Guevara.

The young woman is 31 years old and is also known as 'Las Patitas' on her social networks, where she has accumulated more than 2 million followers on Instagram alone and around 750,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Paola also has a presence in the business world, since in 2021 she launched her large size footwear brand. Likewise, she has recently participated in music videos.

What did Wendy Guevara say about Paola Suárez's health?

Wendy Guevara was one of the people who was at Paola Suárez's side after she was admitted to the hospital. In a video on YouTube she said that she might need surgery due to further damage to her face.

Regarding the attack that Paola suffered, Wendy indicated in a live video on her social networks that her friend Paola Suárez will file a lawsuit with the authorities.

#Paola #Suárez #member #39Las #Perdidas39 #victim #aggression #partner