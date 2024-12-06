In the UFC there is a maxim that is fulfilled on numerous occasions: it is not just enough to win, you also have to convince. And if not, tell various company champions like Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis or Alexandre Pantoja that, despite being very complete fighters, and even champions, they fail to have a global impact on the fan. And this, obviously, is due to multiple factors: charisma, communication skills and combat style.

The last of those mentioned, the Brazilian Pantoja, will search during the early hours of this Sunday his third defense of the flyweight title against a new signing for the UFC, Kai Asakura, who comes after having had a successful professional career in Japan. Although the scheduled duel will be the main event of UFC 310, the last numbered event of the year, which is held at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas, the reality is that it was a stroke of luck, since they were the co-main event, but An injury to Belal Muhammad allowed them to rise in importance.

The truth, therefore, is that Pantoja is not a champion especially promoted by the UFC and this has a clear reason: he is not a best-seller or a superstar, something that causes the Brazilian to be, at times, not very happy. His career inside the octagon is enviable: at 34 years old, after having won his belt against Brandon Moreno in 2023, he successfully defended his title against Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg. Without a doubt, he is one of the most solid champions today within the UFC, but neither his division nor his personality are media.

In any case, Pantoja’s style has always been very attractive, and especially effective, aggressive in his ‘striking’, effective with his ‘grappling’ and devastating if the fight reaches the ground. However, the fact that there have been very loved and admired Brazilian champions such as Charles Oliveira at lightweight or José Aldo at featherweight has not allowed him to be crowned as a stellar monarch, but rather as a champion ‘ignored’ by the fans, despite being a tremendously complete athlete in mixed martial arts. This Sunday, will have the opportunity to continue conquering the imagination of fans.