In 1983 Aalt had a Nissan Cedric 280C Diesel. He thought it was a beautiful box, but that was no longer the case after Aalt drove him a total loss after two years. He wanted the ‘special’ model again, so he decided to look for a new one. For a year he looked every day in the newspaper under the heading ‘Nissan/Datsun’ to see if there was one for sale. In 1987 he found one: a Nissan Cedric Petrol with V6 engine, imported by a private person from Curaçao.