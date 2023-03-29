Monterrey, Nuevo León.- An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. Adrian Marcelo took revenge after the slap he received from chess man at a Lucha Libre AAA event, which took place at the sun forum of the Mexico City on Saturday, March 6 of this year.

The luchistic company organized a press conference with a view to what will be the maximum function of the Star Caravan, the event Triplemania XXXIbased in New Lion, Monterey. The Multimedios driver appeared at the conference to see himself face to face with the former member of the ‘Hell Brothers’.

By being in front Adrian Marcelo He did not hold back and gave a strong slap to chess manwho immediately wanted to respond to the slap of the ‘youtuber’, but security members acted quickly to stop the red monster waiting to see its attacker above the ‘ring’.

“Now yes cab***, hopefully they give you your (wrestler’s) license, you got into my territory, you’re going to be worth a mother,” said Chessman. for his part Adrian Marcelo He affirmed in his networks that he is ready for the Fight commission to approve his license and he can fight on April 16.

The content creator was present at the press conference heading to Triplemania XXI after receiving the invitation Dorian Roldan to try to smooth things over, but his presence only ignited the possibilities of seeing an expected fight in the great AAA event.

“I promise all connoisseurs and purists of Wrestlingthat if they give me the opportunity to go up to the quadrilateralI’m going to give them a great show and I’m not going to disappoint them”, affirmed Adrián Marcelo, who also has a preparation from tuscan.

If he ever gets to fight in the AAA Star Caravan He will be another of the public figures who received the right to climb into the ring, before him he is remembered: paco stanley, wicho dominguez, Mario Vezares, Rafael Valderrama and the Brenan twins.