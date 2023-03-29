The popularity of onlyfans has increased in recent months. This adult content website is one of the main entertainment proposals for many Internet users. Now, Vanessa Villagrandaughter of the renowned actor Carlos Villagrán, the popular quico of “The guy from 8”, surprised by announcing its foray into that platform. Find out how much the subscription costs and what their trends are in the type of content they decided to undertake.

It was through your account Twitter that Vanesa announced her new work project, which caused a furor among her followers. It was also learned that the conceited Carlos Villagrán manages a Telegrama network in which he shares premium content for his loyal followers.

How much does it cost to subscribe to Vanesa Villagrán’s Onlyfans?

The youngest daughter of Carlos Villagrán has become one of the characters with the most followers on the platform onlyfans. For all those who want to subscribe to Vanesa’s account, they must pay 11 dollars, which in exchange in soles translates to 40 soles per month. “Welcome to the coolest content,” reads the description of his profile.

What are Vanesa Villagrán’s preferences for her content?

To date, his account has six uploaded videos and 49 photos. As he demonstrates on his social networks, he prefers to use red lingerie. In addition, his followers react positively to his content.

What does Quico say about the content of his daughter Vanesa Villagrán?

Quico and Vanesa Villagrán are very close. This is demonstrated on the internet and every time they are approached by the press. What’s more, it is she who is in charge of managing her father’s social networks. However, so far, Carlos Villagrán has not issued any opinion on his daughter’s incursion into the adult platform.