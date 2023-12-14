Yesterday at Cruz Azul the arrival of Iván Alonso as the new sports director of the team from the country's capital was officially announced. The reality is that the movement has been closed for weeks and the manager has been working within the club for days, but his presentation makes a situation clear: starting next week, the signings for those from La Noria will begin to arrive and there are have to have a public person responsible for them.
In 90min we have confirmed that Gonzalo Piovi is the first signing of the celestials for 2024, in addition, once his commitment to Independiente del Valle ends, Martín Anselmi will become the technical direction of the team and now, Fox Sports assures that Alonso has already It moves within the Liga MX market with the goal of strengthening the right sector of the capital at least in defensive tasks since they have initiated contacts with Ricardo Chávez, a key piece of Atlético de San Luis.
Although Chávez does not have the fame and popularity of other players in his position, the Mexican has long been one of the most consistent full-backs in Liga MX. He performs very well in marking, this being his primary task, in addition, he usually attacks intelligently, always in space, with great ball output. The idea of the machine is with the signing of Ricardo, returning to Rodrigo Huescas as a winger and leaving Juan Escobar as a permanent center back.
