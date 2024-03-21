A 30-year-old woman is seriously injured after being stabbed late this Wednesday in San Pedro del Pinatar. Her alleged attacker, the boyfriend of a friend of the victim, turned himself in at the municipality's Civil Guard barracks shortly after the attack, according to sources close to the investigation. The victim underwent emergency surgery at the Los Arcos hospital and this Thursday she was transferred to the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital in Murcia with serious injuries.

The events occurred around 9:07 p.m. when 112 received a call from the emergency service guard at the San Pedro del Pinatar health center who warned of the arrival of a young woman with stab wounds. A mobile emergency unit approached the area and took the woman to the Los Arcos hospital, where, sources explained, she had to undergo emergency surgery. A patrol from the municipality's Local Police also went to the Pinata health center.

“Let's hunt him down”



The young woman was allegedly attacked with a knife by the boyfriend of a friend of hers. The couple had welcomed the victim into their home in the San Esteban neighborhood and, apparently, an argument arose between them for reasons that are still being investigated. Local Police officers had to mediate at the San Pedro health center where, apparently, family and friends from both parties approached and moments of tension occurred.

According to sources close to the investigation, those close to the victim warned that they knew the perpetrator of the stabbing and were going to “hunt him down.” The suspect finally turned himself in at the Benemérita barracks.