Deputy Khamzaev proposed to give the Foreign Ministry the right to expel foreigners for Russophobia

The Russian Foreign Ministry should be given the right to expel foreigners for manifestations of Russophobia. Such an initiative was proposed by State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev, whose words are quoted RIA News.

In his opinion, any Russophobic statement from foreign citizens should be followed by immediate deportation from the country, but this issue requires legislative consideration.

“I propose to give the Russian Foreign Ministry the right to make a decision on the immediate expulsion from the country of foreign persons who have allowed themselves Russophobic statements on the territory of our country,” the parliamentarian said.

In addition, he stressed that Russia is an open country, “but only for polite and decent guests.”

On Saturday, July 30, a video was published on the Internet, in which an employee of the Norwegian consulate in Murmansk, Elisabeth Ellingsen, made a scandal in the hotel after she was asked to wait until the room was cleaned. The consul stated that she hated Russians and was used to clean rooms. “Not like some Russian woman who cleans up anyhow,” she said.

Later, the governor of the Murmansk region, Andrei Chibis, said that Russophobia would not be tolerated in Russia, and those “who hate Russians are going to hell from Russia.”