Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 01:06



A young man was injured this Monday night in the El Carmen neighborhood of Murcia when he suffered a traffic accident with a car while traveling on an electric scooter.

A call to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia at 8:44 p.m. alerted of the accident that occurred on Floridablanca street. The caller reported that a car had collided head-on with a scooter whose driver was unconscious on the ground.

Units from the Murcia Local Police and a mobile emergency unit from the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management 061 attended the scene of the event, whose health personnel treated the injured man, a man of about 23 years old who had multiple traumas, and transferred him to the Clinical Hospital. Virgen de la Arrixaca University.