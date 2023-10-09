Promotions have begun Prime Offers Festival and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the products to grab right away is the keyboard Fnatic miniSTREAK, a mechanic designed for esports. The price on offer is the best ever. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €89.99, but with Amazon Prime Offers you can purchase it for €53.99. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The keyboard Fnatic miniSTREAK it is a mechanical keyboard equipped with switches Cherry MX Silent Red, silent and capable of lasting more than 50 million clicks. The keyboard is also equipped with RGB lighting, has a very light weight (704 grams) and maintains a compact shape offering the essentials for the gamer.