A young man, 20 years old, has attacked this Saturday in Santander to another, 22, in two different occasions four hours apart. First, He kicked him in the face and later cut him on the head with a knife..

As reported by the Local Police, the first event took place at 10:45 p.m. on Las Rederas Street where the agents observed that a young man gave a kick another in the face. The victim, who had no apparent injuries, decided not to file a complaint, so they both left the scene.

Later, after 3:00 a.m., on Vargas Streetthe attacked person called upon the police officers who were patrolling the area, to whom he informed that he had met the aggressor again in the La Marga Park and, this time, he provided a cut on the head with a knife.

The attacked was served in it Marqués de Valdecilla Hospital where they placed several staples. The agents then took him to the police station to carry out the corresponding judicial proceedings.

GENDER VIOLENCE

On the other hand, last Friday, the Local Police arrested a man, 36 years oldafter your partnera 51-year-old woman, will present complaint for gender violence. The victim stated that he suffered verbal attacks and death threats for several months and being physically attacked days ago. The woman will be assisted by agents belonging to the Victim Protection Unit (OPROVIC) of the Local Police.