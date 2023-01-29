Youssef seeks to practice various sports and cognitive activities to motivate his peers of people of determination to overcome daily difficulties and change the negative perception of society.

Abu Amira, who is from Gaza, studied Sharia and law, mastered the use of technology without arms, and became inspired through communication platforms to combat bullying and change the negative perception of people of determination.

Abu Amira told “Sky News Arabia”: I liked to convey a message in a way that people with disabilities can do anything. I used live broadcast technology on communication sites, acted in my nature, and people interacted with me.

In his salon, he records educational content to help people of determination overcome their daily difficulties.

He added, “Through these experiences, I give inspiration to people with disabilities, and ways that enable them to serve themselves, so I give them energy and a dose of hope.”

Youssef practices swimming, and in another club he challenges the obstacles that the place is not suitable for people of determination in order to practice karate. Here he strives with his coach Hassan to practice fitness exercises and master self-defense skills.

Hassan Al-Rai, Director of Al-Mashtal Sports Club Academy, said: “Youssef is without limbs and with half a body, and he was able to prove to the world that with will and determination he is a hero, and the people who look at him with a look of pity today look at the chair he sits on with a look of heroism, pride and pride, because despite all the obstacles in front of him in society, he was able to It proves to everyone that there is no disability, but there is a disabled society.”