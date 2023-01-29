Rishi Sunak has expelled this Sunday Nadhim Zahawi from the presidency of the Conservative Party, a position with ministerial rank, to try to curb criticism for his alleged soft attitude towards corruption cases. “When I became Prime Minister last year, I promised that my Government would display integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level,” begins the letter, on Downing Street letterhead, in which Sunak has communicated to Zahawi his cessation.

Last weekend, the daily Sunday Times revealed that Zahawi had had to reach an agreement with the British Treasury (HMRC, in its acronym in English) to make a complementary payment of five million pounds (about 5.7 million euros, at current exchange rates), of which at least one million were as a sanction. The politician, of Iraqi origin, had successfully sold the shares of the population consultation company, YouGov, which he helped found with another partner. A large part of those shares were in the name of a holding company located in Gibraltar, Balshore, in the name of Zahawi’s father.

Neither the now dismissed minister, nor the Treasury itself, revealed at the time the resulting conflict, which, apparently, collided head-on with the ministerial code (of ethics and good governance) to which all members of the British Government are subject. Sunak wanted to buy time and put the matter in the hands of the special adviser for ethical issues, Laurie Magnus, whose opinion has been devastating. “It has been clearly established that there has been a serious violation of the ministerial code. As a result, I inform you of my decision to step aside from the position you hold in Her Majesty’s Government,” the prime minister wrote to Zahawi.

Sunak has had to bite the bullet to get rid of a beloved politician among his fellow conservatives, although he has certainly been helped by the information that, in just a week, has been accumulating about Zahawi’s business dealings.

Born in 1967, the ousted politician comes from a Kurdish family in Iraq with connections and wealth: his father became governor of the country’s Central Bank. They fled Saddam Hussein’s regime in the middle of the night, and little Nadhim arrived in London at the age of 11, speaking little English. Although he graduated as an engineer, he quickly turned to business, with a clear instinct to make money. Until today he was the member of the Government with the greatest personal fortune, after Sunak himself: more than 66 million euros, through his company Zahawi & Zahawi, as recorded in the public commercial register of England.

After the money made from the sale of the YouGov survey company, Zahawi turned to politics, his second calling, where he had a rising career. In 2010 he became a member of the House of Commons for the first time, winning the Stratford constituency seat. But he did not abandon his connections to some of the most powerful families in Iraq that began to be built after the 2003 US invasion. His father’s company, Iraq Projects Business Development, immediately began acquiring clean-up, maintenance and logistics contracts for part of the provisional Administration of the country, in the hands of Washington.

Zahawi, who had already managed to be elected vice president of the bipartisan parliamentary commission in support of Kurdistan, did not stop traveling to the region at the expense of the local government, with which he had increasingly better contacts. He became the inevitable adviser to all oil companies that wanted to profit from a region in turmoil but with promising potential for riches.

The moment, however, in which his name began to be known to the public opinion, took place during the pandemic. As Deputy Minister for the Development of the Covid-19 Vaccine, he did an efficient and fast job. He helped make the UK the first country to launch a massive immunization campaign, which ended up being one of the biggest propaganda achievements of the Boris Johnson government. Such was the notoriety achieved by Zahawi that, when Sunak himself —then Minister of the Economy— decided to present his resignation in protest against the accumulation of scandals in the Johnson Executive, Zahawi was chosen to replace him. It was in those days that the politician came to acquire a certain reputation as an opportunist. He accepted Johnson’s appointment, only to become, weeks later, the emissary tasked with telling the then Prime Minister that his days were numbered and he had to leave Downing Street.

When Johnson, tempted by a siren song that immediately deflated, was about to compete for the leadership of the party – after the dizzying fall of the Liz Truss government – Zahawi was among the first to publicly support his candidacy. A few hours later, he asked his friend to give up his ambitions, for the good of the party.

allies and enemies

Sunak could have done without such an accommodating character, but he came to Downing Street in a position of weakness that required him to amass allies and keep his enemies close and happy. But 100 days after becoming prime minister, disappointment is growing among the conservative ranks, who see their leader as a competent but fearful economist, and a politician without bellows or impetus. The Zahawi case It has been the perfect occasion to shake hands and try to show authority.

His predecessor at the head of the Conservative Party, Jake Berry, had already paved the way for Sunak by assuring the BBC that Zahawi’s permanence in the post was “untenable” while the government’s special adviser for ethical issues was investigating him for his problems. past with the Treasury.

The affair had given opposition leader Keir Starmer valuable ammunition, helping to fuel the much-repeated perception by Labor that Sunak is a weak prime minister with too many debts to his party. “We all know that the prime minister was reluctant to ask the president of his party [Zahawi] about his family debts with the Treasury and his tax evasion. His inability to get rid of him, when the whole country is able to see what is happening, shows us how desperately weak he is: a prime minister overwhelmed by chaos,” Starmer said during Wednesday’s control session in the House of Representatives. common.

