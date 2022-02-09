A 19-year-old boy has been arrested this morning in Totana as a suspect in the violent death of his ex-girlfriend, a 17-year-old girl, whose body has been found in the home of the alleged murderer, according to sources close to the investigation. The investigations have been assumed by the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard, which already began to take steps on this matter yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, after the victim’s family reported her disappearance, since attempts to contact her from hours before they were proving in vain.

The arrest took place around three this morning, when the agents went to the home of the young man with whom he had apparently had a romantic relationship and found the body in a kind of storage room, with signs of violence, so everything currently points to a homicidal death.

The investigations are being carried out as gender violence, according to the same sources, since the apparent crime would have occurred in the context of disagreements within a rupture of the affective relationship. Both the alleged murderer and the victim are Spanish of South American origin.

At the moment, no further details have been disclosed about the way in which the events would have developed, which should be specified as the investigation proceeds and the pertinent forensic actions are completed.