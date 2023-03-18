The National Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Valencia as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual assault with penetration after forcing a minor whom he had met that same day. The violation occurred at the loading and unloading dock of a food establishment.

The events occurred on Monday March 13 at mid-morning when a minor was with a friend in the Marxalenes park and two other men she did not know joined them. At one point, her friend left, leaving the minor with the two strangers with whom she went to a food establishment.

After leaving the premises, one of them took her to the area of ​​the loading and unloading dock of the supermarket, located in the back. There he sexually assaulted her, penetrating her, despite her attempts to escape from her at all times and show her her refusal to have sexual relations. The victim tried to get away from the attacker on numerous occasions and screamed for help. Several people, alerted by the screams, confronted the assailant until they managed to get him to flee.

Alerted the National Police, agents of the UFAM Investigation Group, began the investigations that have allowed the identification and arrest this Friday of the alleged rapist.