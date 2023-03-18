Police officers found the lifeless body of Lance Reddick in his home in Los Angeles: the cause of death is still unknown

A terrible mourning hit the world of US cinema and TV. Lance Reddick, actor of Oz, Lost, American Horror Story, but also of the successful film saga of John Wick, passed away at the age of only 60. His body, now lifeless, was found inside his home in Los Angeles.

Yesterday, the US tabloid tmz extension disclosed the sad news of the sudden and untimely death of a great actor which was successful in both television and film.

This is Lance Reddick. The man he was only 60 years old and following the alarm received from some of the actor’s acquaintances, the police broke into his home in California, in Studio City in Los Angeles, and found him now lifeless.

At the moment the causes of death have not been confirmed, but rumors speak of a natural eventpossibly cardiac arrest.

Life and career of Lance Reddick

Born in Baltimore on June 7, 1962, Reddick made his debut in 1996, when he had a part in one of the episodes of New York Undercovercrime TV series very popular in those years.

In 1998, however, came his first film role, in the film lost paradise by Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron.

A careersince then, continuously on the rise and seasoned with very important roles in equally successful films and TV series.

In 1998, for example, he had a part in Power attack and starred alongside film giants such as Denzel Washington and Bruce Willis.

On TV he starred for example in oz. In the series he played Detective Johnny Basil, an undercover agent trying to shut down the drug trade, but who soon becomes a drug addict himself and kills a crooked cop.

Matthew Abaddon’s role in the television series is also important Lostanother global success of ABC.

Another very important role in Reddick’s career was that of Charon, the concierge of the Hotel Continental in the saga of John Wick. He took part in all the chapters of the saga, including the last, the fourth, to be released in cinemas from next March 23rd.