The founder of the school of tantra yoga, who forced followers to have sex, was arrested

Gregorian Bivolaru, the organizer of the largest network of tantra yoga schools in Europe, was arrested in France. Women who came to him to learn yoga were forced to have sex with the guru, drink his urine and act in porn. Bivolaru did not hide the fact that he dreams of sex with a thousand virgins – this, in his opinion, is the surest path to enlightenment. He also has followers in Russia.

French police free 26 women forced to live in Bivolaru ashrams

At the end of November, French law enforcement officials came to the French schools of tantra yoga of the so-called Movement for Spiritual Integration with the Absolute (MISA). The investigation that led to the raid had been ongoing since July. The reason for it was complaints from former MISA followers who claimed that women who contacted MISA were raped and forced into prostitution.

The 175 police officers involved in the operation searched MISA ashrams in Paris and three other French cities. They freed 26 women living in cramped conditions and dirt, and arrested more than 40 people, including MISA’s founder and spiritual leader, 71-year-old Gregorian Bivolaru.

Bivolar faces charges of human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual assault and abuse of followers

In Bivolaru’s court rejected accusations and said that he was the victim of a political conspiracy. In a press release issued by the Atman federation (the international wing of MISA), the arrest of the guru named “a slanderous witch hunt against true spirituality.”

Gregorian Bivolaru Frame: Fugitive Chronicles /YouTube

In socialist Romania, Bivolaru was sent to a mental hospital for distributing homemade porn.

Bivolaru was born in Romania and became interested in yoga at the age of 17. In the late 1970s, his first followers appeared and his first problems with the law began. Bivolaru was repeatedly prosecuted for distributing pornography and was eventually sent to a mental hospital.

After the fall of the Ceausescu regime, the future guru was again free and in 1990 founded MISA. The organization grew and over time acquired representative offices in other countries. Its website claims that about 35 thousand people study at MISA centers.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bivolaru urged his followers to refuse vaccination and any medical care

There are followers of Bivolaru in Russia, in particular, in St. Petersburg and Moscow. The training is very affordable: a course of esoteric tantra yoga at a St. Petersburg school will cost only 3.5 thousand rubles per month, and the first lesson can be attended for free.

Followers of Gregorian Bivolaru Frame: Fugitive Chronicles /YouTube

Bivolaru was prosecuted for child molestation, but managed to obtain asylum in Sweden

In the early 2000s, Romanian law enforcement again became interested in Bivolaru: the guru and his followers were again suspected of distributing pornography. Then the child molestation charge was added to the porn.

Bivolaru did not wait for arrest and fled the country in 2004. A year later he managed to obtain political asylum in Sweden. In 2013, a Romanian court found him guilty of having sex with an underage student and sentenced him in absentia to six years in prison. In 2016, Bivolaru was detained in France and extradited to Romania.

Guru spent only a year and three months behind bars. After his parole, he immediately crossed the border and returned to teaching yoga. See also Mercato madness.. a double blow from Barcelona in the last hours

In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights declared the persecution of Bivolaru illegal. Romania had to pay him 1,200 euros as compensation for non-material damage and reimburse some expenses amounting to five thousand euros.

The victory was short-lived: Bivolaru was immediately put on the Interpol wanted list on the initiative of Finnish law enforcement agencies. This time he was suspected of human trafficking – in Finland this crime is punishable by ten years in prison. The case is not closed yet.

Gregorian Bivolaru Frame: Fugitive Chronicles /YouTube

The guru forced followers to conduct porn chats, and forced men to do physical labor

According to French law enforcement agencies, MISA lures victims to its ashrams (centers) under the pretext of teaching tantra yoga. They are then brainwashed, forced to have sex with the guru, and forced into slave labor. Women had to pay for membership in the organization by participating in pornographic video chats, while men had to pay for physical labor.

In the ashrams, Bivolaru’s followers were convinced of the depravity of the very idea that sex requires consent

MISA schools taught that consenting to sex was a reflection of the ego preventing them from achieving spiritual awakening. Thus, they were encouraged to have sex with the guru and act in porn.

French authorities claim that Bivolaru used one of the ashrams near Paris to satisfy his sexual needs. Women who studied at other MISA centers were specially brought there.

Followers of Gregorian Bivolaru Frame: Fugitive Chronicles /YouTube

The 15-year-old victim spoke about dozens of girls who passed through Bivolaru’s apartment

Agnes Arabelaa Marques from Portugal entered MISA in 1999 when she was 15 years old. “Bivolaru claimed that if I had sex with him as my yoga teacher, I could reach the highest levels of tantric spirituality,” tells she.

Dozens of girls with whom he had sex passed through the guru’s apartment before her eyes. “Bivolaru needed this to ensure the so-called avalanche state,” she explains. “According to him, so that sexual desire does not fade away, it is better not to stay for a long time with one partner.”

Gregorian Bivolaru was very interested in the Indian myth according to which one can reach the highest spiritual level after having sex with a thousand virgins. He knew the age of every girl he had sex with because he was given photographs of all his students with their birth year on the back. Agnes Arabelaa Marquezvictim of Gregorian Bivolaru

Another victim is 31-year-old Australian Ashley Freckleton. She joined the Romanian MISA ashram in 2018, then her passport and phone number were taken from her and she was taken to France. She and several other foreign women lived in an ashram in the suburbs of Paris. They were shown porn, hypnotized and forced to drink guru urine. When it came to sex, she knew she had to run.

The 21-year-old German woman, who also got into MISA, was less fortunate. Her story leads French newspaper Liberation. The girl was recruited in 2019, when she came to the Indian city of Rishikesh in “search for spiritual enlightenment.” She was forced to act naked and was not allowed out of her apartment in Paris for several weeks, forcing her to have sex.

It was possible to break free only in 2022. “I feel much safer knowing that Gregorian Bivolaru is behind bars,” she says.