The salary landscape in Florida is undergoing significant changes, since the minimum wage in the state will increase steadily until 2026. Although the next increase will take place until September 30, 2024, the salary of the lowest paid workers will be adjusted from US$12 to US$13 per hour next year

Starting September 30 of each year, Workers in Florida will see their minimum wage increase by $1 annually until it reaches $15 in 2026remaining at that level until 2027. Starting in 2028, the increases will be linked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and will take place on January 1 of each year.

The schedule for minimum wage increases in Florida differs from other states’ labor practices, as updates will occur beginning in the fourth quarter of each year through 2026 and, beginning in 2028, on January 1 of each year. This particularity can pose challenges for employers, especially those with large-scale operations, who must manage multiple rates and adjustments at different times.

Additionally, Florida’s unique minimum wage increase schedule coincides with the evolution of the movement.”Fight for US$15“, who is now directing his attention toward the goal of “Fight for US$20“. This change in the movement’s agenda reflects a growing awareness of the need for living wages for workers.

Minimum wage for tipped employees in Florida

As for tipped employees in Florida, there is no separate minimum rate, and the amount of tips that can be deducted from the minimum wage is US$3.02 per hour. This aspect adds complexity to the management of pay rates, as employers must consider not only the base salary, but also the tips received by employees.

Employers may have to adjust the prices of their products or services to compensate for increases in labor costs. Additionally, the need to update labor law signs to reflect the new rates adds an additional layer of liability for businesses.

Employers in Florida still have time to prepare for the new $13 minimum wage that goes into effect in 2024. They must consider, starting in 2028, the need to guarantee periodic inflation adjustments and avoid possible sanctions.